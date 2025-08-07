July 2025 ranked as Earth’s third-hottest month on record, say EU scientists

According to scientists, July 2025 was the third warmest July ever recorded, with a national temperature record set in Turkey of 50.5°C (122.9°F). This extreme heat continues the trend of rising global temperatures, attributed largely to human-induced climate change.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) reported that the global average surface temperature in July reached 16.68°C, which is 0.45°C above the average for the month from 1991-2020. While not surpassing the record temperatures of July 2023 or the second-hottest July of 2024, this past month was still 1.25°C above the pre-industrial average, which is the reference period before widespread industrial emissions.

Carlo Buontempo, director of C3S, acknowledged that while July did not break further temperature records, the effects of climate change remain undeniable, with significant heatwaves and catastrophic floods taking place globally. “This doesn’t mean climate change has stopped,” Buontempo stated.

The period from August 2024 to July 2025 was 1.53°C warmer than pre-industrial levels, surpassing the 1.5°C threshold set in the Paris Agreement to limit global warming. This threshold was considered crucial for avoiding the most severe consequences of climate change. Despite the global community’s efforts, some experts argue that staying below this limit may no longer be feasible, urging governments to speed up reductions in CO2 emissions.

The findings reinforce the need for urgent action on climate change, as the world continues to experience rising temperatures and extreme weather events. The C3S has been tracking global temperatures since 1940, with data extending back to 1850.