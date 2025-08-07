Imran Khan announces PTI won’t field candidates for disqualified seats

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), declared on Wednesday that his party would not contest the vacant seats left by disqualified members, calling the disqualifications “unlawful.” This announcement came during a conversation with the media outside Adiala Jail, where his sister, Aleema Khan, shared his remarks.

Imran Khan expressed satisfaction with the public response to the August 5 protests, despite what he described as “state oppression and intimidation.” He appreciated the people’s courage, especially the demonstrations held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. He drew a comparison with past dictators, suggesting that even General Yahya Khan did not resort to the current level of oppression. “Freedom always demands sacrifice,” Imran remarked, underscoring the significance of standing up for justice.

In his call for further action, Imran urged the public to participate in a protest on August 14, emphasizing the need for “true freedom” and the “rule of law.” He also instructed PTI leadership to not fear arrests or imprisonment.

Additionally, Imran Khan addressed the ongoing security operations in the tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, urging the provincial government to halt the operations, which he claimed were fueling resentment against PTI. He advised Ali Amin Gandapur to take appropriate action if he could not stop the operations, suggesting that matters should be resolved through jirgas.

Regarding the disqualifications, Imran Khan reiterated that no candidates would be fielded for the vacant seats, as he believed the disqualifications had been carried out through unlawful means.