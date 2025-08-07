Sports

Haider Ali placed under suspension as UK criminal probe continues: PCB

By News Desk

MANCHESTER: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has placed right-handed batter Haider Ali under provisional suspension following a criminal investigation by Greater Manchester Police. The investigation relates to an incident that allegedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens’ recent tour of England.

The PCB confirmed that, in accordance with its duty of care, Ali has been provided with appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout the process. The board emphasized its commitment to respecting legal procedures in the United Kingdom and stated it would allow the investigation to proceed without interference.

The suspension will remain in effect until the investigation concludes. The PCB also reserved the right to take further action under its Code of Conduct once the facts are fully established. No additional comments will be made by the board at this stage.

Haider Ali, 24, has represented Pakistan in two ODIs and 35 T20Is since making his debut in 2020.

