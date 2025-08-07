Govt greenlights recruitment of 3,229 constables for upgraded FC

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has approved the recruitment of 3,229 constables to strengthen the recently upgraded Federal Constabulary (FC), a move aimed at enhancing national security.

This decision follows last month’s presidential ordinance, which transformed the Frontier Constabulary into a nationwide force. The recruitment plan will ensure a more robust presence across the country.

The allocated quotas for each region are as follows:

Punjab: 20% (646 constables)

Sindh: 20% (646 constables)

Balochistan: 20% (646 constables)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: 20% (646 constables)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK): 10% (323 constables)

Gilgit-Baltistan (GB): 6% (193 constables)

Islamabad Capital Territory: 4% (129 constables)

Eligible candidates must be between 18 and 22 years old, with at least a second division in matriculation or intermediate education. Physical fitness and written exams will be mandatory for applicants. Male candidates must be at least 5 feet 10 inches tall, while female candidates need to be at least 5 feet 5 inches tall.

The recruitment drive reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening law enforcement and improving the operational capacity of the Federal Constabulary across Pakistan.