Four FC personnel among 7 martyred in two KP gun attacks

Interior Minister condemns attacks, reiterating fight against terrorism will continue till the last terrorist is eliminated

We salute the security personnel and their families who sacrificed their lives for the country, KP CM and governor say

PESHAWAR: Seven persons, including four security personnel were martyred in two firing incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district and Peshawar city, the police officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the security officials, four personnel of the Federal Constabulary (FC), including a driver, were martyred when unknown terrorists ambushed their vehicle in Karak’s Garagri area.

Both the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister and governor strongly condemned the attack.

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur directed relevant authorities to arrest those involved in the incident as he expressed condolences to the families of those martyred.

“We salute the security personnel and their families who sacrificed their lives for the country and the nation,” said a statement from the office of KP CM’s press secretary.

Governor Faisal Kundi also condemned the attack, saying, “The sacrifice of those martyred in the war against terrorism will not go in vain.”

In a separate incident on Tuesday night, three people died in a gun attack on Peshawar’s Warsak Road, including police inspector Ali Hussain.

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Masood Ahmed informed the media that Hussain was travelling in a car with two friends last night when four assailants on two motorbikes opened fire on the car, killing all three.

“A pistol and submachine gun (SMG) were used in the attack,” he added.

“We are investigating the incident, and geofencing work is ongoing as well.”

Kundi condemned the “unfortunate and inhumane” incident as he expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Such cowardly acts can’t deter Pakistan’s resolve in war against terrorism: Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned two separate terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, terming them cowardly attacks carried out by the enemies of peace, and labeled the perpetrators as agents of Fitna al-Khawarij. The minister expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of several security personnel and assured the nation that such acts would not deter Pakistan’s resolve in the war against terrorism.

In a statement, the Interior Minister condemned the deadly attack on a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle in KP’s Karak that claimed the lives of four brave personnel, including Lance Naik Mehmood Shah, Sepoy Shahid, Sepoy Rauf, and the vehicle’s driver Shahpoor. The FC team was on duty when it was ambushed by terrorists believed to be backed by hostile foreign elements.

“We salute the supreme sacrifices of our brave sons of the soil,” said Mohsin Naqvi. “These heroes laid down their lives for the protection of Pakistan. Their blood will not go in vain, and we will never forget their courage.”

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and assured them of the nation’s full support in this moment of grief. “The entire nation stands united with the bereaved families. Their pain is our pain, and their sacrifices will forever be remembered as symbols of national pride and resilience.”

In another tragic incident, the Interior Minister also condemned a targeted attack on police officials near Warsak Road in Peshawar, which resulted in the martyrdom of Inspector Ali Hussain and two other individuals. Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the loss and paid glowing tribute to the martyred police officer.

Naqvi emphasized that these attacks only strengthen Pakistan’s determination to root out terrorism and its facilitators. “Such cowardly acts by Fitna al-Khawarij and its proxies cannot shake our resolve. The fight against terrorism is not over, and we will continue till the last terrorist is eliminated from our soil.”

Pakistan has been grappling with an alarming rise in terror activities over the past year, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Last month, a police official was martyred in Karak while deployed at a police post in the Koh-i-Maidan area, which borders the Lakki Marwat and Mianwali districts. He embraced martyrdom while the assailants fled into the mountains.