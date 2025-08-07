Denise Richards seen in public with black eye days after Aaron Phypers calls cops

Denise Richards was seen out in Calabasas, California, on Tuesday with what appeared to be a black eye, just days after estranged husband Aaron Phypers called the police on her. The “Wild Things” actress, who has been in the midst of a contentious divorce from Phypers, was photographed running errands while sporting bruising around her right eye and a scrape under her chin. She was dressed casually in a gray ribbed midi dress, a navy blue trucker hat, and was carrying a large luxury bag and a bottle of water.

Despite the visible marks on her face, sources close to Richards quickly clarified the situation, telling TMZ that the bruising was likely a result of “lighting and shadow” and that the actress had recently undergone cosmetic procedures such as a PRP injection and micro-needling.

Police Called Amid Estranged Couple’s Tensions

The incident occurred shortly after Richards allegedly showed up unannounced at Phypers’ family home in Calabasas on Sunday, sparking a police call. In dispatch audio obtained by People, Phypers expressed concerns for his parents’ safety when Richards arrived, pounding on the door and demanding they leave. Phypers claimed he exited through a side door to avoid confrontation, and a family member reportedly positioned himself behind Richards’ vehicle until authorities arrived. No crime was found to have been committed, and no arrests were made.

Richards, 54, currently has a restraining order in place against Phypers, 52. In her filing from July, she included a photo of herself with a bruised left eye and accused Phypers of violent behavior throughout their marriage. The allegations include choking, slapping, and threats to kill her, as well as claims that Phypers hacked into her phone and laptop to download her private messages.

Ongoing Legal Disputes Between the Estranged Couple

Richards’ legal team has also accused Phypers of violating the restraining order by accessing her private images and texts. She has demanded that he return all her photos, recordings, and devices, and has requested a court order to prevent him from further disclosing her personal data.

Phypers, who filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, has denied the claims of abuse, countering with his own allegations. He accused Richards of having an affair with her “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” coach, Rudy Reyes, and claimed she struggled with a Vicodin addiction.

The couple married in 2018, and Richards, who shares two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen, is also a mother to an adopted daughter, Eloise, 13.