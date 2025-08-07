Court orders exhumation to investigate suspicious burial

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed the exhumation of a 30-year-old man’s body to conduct a medical examination and determine the cause of death. The order was issued by Justice Raja Ghazanfar Ali Khan after considering a petition filed by the deceased’s father, Muhammad Yaqoob.

Yaqoob claimed that his son’s body was found at the dera of one Abbas Gujar on April 13 and was buried without following the required legal procedures. He further stated that an autopsy was not conducted before the burial. Yaqoob approached the SHO of Kahna police station on April 17 to request the registration of an FIR, but his initial plea for exhumation was rejected by a judicial magistrate due to the absence of an FIR.

On July 12, 2025, an additional district and sessions judge overturned the magistrate’s ruling and ordered the exhumation. This decision was contested by the opposing party, leading the case to be brought before the Lahore High Court. During the proceedings, Yaqoob urged the court to uphold the exhumation order to allow a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

After reviewing the case, Justice Khan instructed the authorities to proceed with the exhumation and conduct the medical examination as requested.