China welcomes Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire progress, reaffirms support for peaceful dialogue

BEIJING: China on Thursday welcomed the progress made by Cambodia and Thailand in implementing their ceasefire agreement, emphasizing that dialogue and consultation remain the most effective path to resolving disputes.

In a written statement, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson expressed China’s support following reports that the two Southeast Asian nations held the Extraordinary Meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand General Border Committee (GBC) in Malaysia earlier in the day, reaching mutual understanding on mechanisms for monitoring and implementing the ceasefire.

The spokesperson said the latest meeting followed the consensus reached by Cambodian and Thai leaders in Kuala Lumpur on July 28, adding that the meeting lays the foundation for realizing an effective ceasefire and cementing lasting peace between the two sides.

Noting that the situation along the Cambodia-Thailand border continues to deescalate, the spokesperson said, “This fully proves that dialogue and consultation is the right way to resolve disputes. China upholds a just and fair position.”

The spokesperson reiterated that China upholds a just and fair position, supports Cambodia and Thailand in enhancing communication and resolving differences properly and supports advancing political settlement through the ASEAN Way.

China is ready to continue playing a constructive role in the peaceful settlement of the border disputes between Cambodia and Thailand, the spokesperson added.