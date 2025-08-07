Buckingham Palace on edge as bombshell Sentebale report skewers Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s recent decision to step away from Sentebale, the charity he co-founded in 2006 to support children and young people living with HIV in Africa, has sent shockwaves through Buckingham Palace. The fallout from this move, particularly his departure after an internal dispute within the charity’s leadership, has left many close to the royal family speculating about his future actions.

Harry’s resignation from the charity’s board in March, alongside co-founder Prince Seeiso, comes after tensions escalated following Dr. Sophie Chandauka’s appointment as president. The Charity Commission’s subsequent report confirmed that a rift within the charity’s board could not be mended, exposing internal management failures and a toxic environment. The report criticized the charity for allowing the dispute to damage its reputation, though Dr. Chandauka will remain in her position at the helm.

A Personal and Professional Shift for Harry

Sources close to the Duke of Sussex reveal that he is deeply affected by the situation. “The president was allowed to succeed through a hostile takeover,” a source told The Times. Despite his typically reserved nature, Harry’s discomfort with the situation is clear. The end of his involvement with Sentebale marks a painful moment for Harry, who has long been emotionally connected to the cause, founded in the memory of his mother, Princess Diana.

The Duke’s spokesperson later confirmed that Harry would now focus on exploring new avenues to support children in Lesotho and Botswana. “The Duke of Sussex will now focus on finding new ways to keep supporting the children of Lesotho and Botswana,” the statement read, showing that while his method has changed, his dedication to the cause remains unwavering.

Chandauka’s Defense and the Charity’s Future

In the wake of the turmoil, Dr. Chandauka addressed the media, denouncing what she described as a harmful media campaign. “It has caused incalculable damage and offers a glimpse of the unacceptable behaviors shown in private,” she said. She emphasized that the charity had emerged from the crisis stronger and more focused, asserting that despite the difficulties, they were “better governed” and ready to move forward with “bold ambition” and dignity intact.

A Turning Point for Harry and Sentebale

Harry’s departure from Sentebale goes beyond just an administrative change. It signifies the end of a meaningful chapter in his life, one that was tied to his mother’s legacy and his commitment to supporting vulnerable children. Buckingham Palace is watching these developments closely, with many speculating about what Harry’s next steps will be in both his personal and philanthropic endeavors.

While this episode has left visible scars, there is a possibility that the prince will start anew, focusi