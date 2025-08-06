Three arrested for gang-rape of woman in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: Police arrested three suspects on Monday for allegedly gang-raping a woman in the Bakot area of District Abbottabad last week. The arrests followed orders from Abbottabad District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail after the incident gained attention on social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok.

In response, Bakot police conducted an operation, apprehending the suspects—identified as Ali, Haseeb, and Hamza. A case was registered against them at Bakot police station under Sections 375A, 376, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and investigations are ongoing.

According to the FIR, one of the suspects brought the woman to his friend’s house in his car from Rawalpindi, where the three men raped her consecutively. The homeowner confessed to the crime and identified his two accomplices.

DPO Tufail has set up a special investigation team led by SP Muhammad Ishtiaq, with experts assigned to ensure a transparent investigation and to fulfill all legal procedures for justice.