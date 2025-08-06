NATIONAL

Three arrested for gang-rape of woman in Abbottabad

By News Desk

ABBOTTABAD: Police arrested three suspects on Monday for allegedly gang-raping a woman in the Bakot area of District Abbottabad last week. The arrests followed orders from Abbottabad District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail after the incident gained attention on social media platforms, including Facebook and TikTok.

In response, Bakot police conducted an operation, apprehending the suspects—identified as Ali, Haseeb, and Hamza. A case was registered against them at Bakot police station under Sections 375A, 376, and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and investigations are ongoing.

According to the FIR, one of the suspects brought the woman to his friend’s house in his car from Rawalpindi, where the three men raped her consecutively. The homeowner confessed to the crime and identified his two accomplices.

DPO Tufail has set up a special investigation team led by SP Muhammad Ishtiaq, with experts assigned to ensure a transparent investigation and to fulfill all legal procedures for justice.

Previous article
Glacier reveals body of man missing for 28 years
Next article
Teacher assaults student for failing to complete schoolwork
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Glacier reveals body of man missing for 28 years

ABBOTTABAD: The remains of a man who had been missing for 28 years were recently uncovered from a glacier in Kohistan's Lady Valley. Identified...

PM for end to institutional ‘hurdles, bottlenecks’ to effectively implement FBR reforms

Hearing impaired youth launch sign language podcast to address health, rights, and empowerment

Probe ordered after woman wrongly declared dead

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.