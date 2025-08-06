NATIONAL

Teacher assaults student for failing to complete schoolwork

By News Desk

TANDO ADAM: A shocking incident unfolded at a government primary school in Qabool Shah village, near Tando Adam, where teacher Abdul Aziz Buriro allegedly brutally assaulted a fifth-grade student, Jan Sher Khaskheli, for failing to complete his schoolwork.

The situation escalated when the Headmaster, Habib-ur-Rehman Shaikh, intervened to protect the child and was met with verbal and physical aggression from Buriro. The confrontation led to Shaikh suffering a heart attack, and he was quickly rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

The student’s uncle, Ghulam Mustafa Khaskheli, accused the teacher of being a drug addict and claimed that Buriro regularly abuses students. He urged the education minister to take action against the teacher to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of schoolchildren.

