NATIONAL

Rabbani demands govt to disclose all international agreements

By Staff Report
  • Expresses concerns over ‘proposed reduction in provinces share’ in upcoming NFC Award from 57.5%

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) senior leader and former Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Tuesday demanded the federal government disclose all international agreements being made abroad, claiming that even the public found out about major petroleum and mineral deals “through a tweet by the US President.”

Addressing a press conference, Rabbani criticised the lack of transparency and exclusion of the Parliament from key foreign agreements, saying it directly affected Pakistan’s natural resources and provincial rights.

“The government is planning to reduce the provinces’ share in the upcoming National Finance Commission (NFC) Award from 57.5%, which would be a clear violation of the 18th Amendment of the Constitution,” Rabbani voiced his concerns.

“More than 15 years have passed, and a new NFC Award has still not been introduced,” he lamented, calling the situation a deliberate constitutional breach.

Referring to foreign agreements reportedly involving petroleum and mineral resources, Rabbani said these were first made known through a tweet by US President Donald Trump, not through any official channel in Pakistan.

The PPP leader emphasized that 50% of such resources belong to the provinces, and their exclusion from such decisions is unjust and unconstitutional.

“The rights of the provinces are being ignored in every overseas deal,” Rabbani said, adding that the Federation must stop centralized tax collection.

He also called for an overhaul of the tax system, demanding that all tax collection responsibilities be handed over to the provinces instead of the federal government controlling fiscal flows.

Previous article
PTI slams ‘hybrid regime’ for crackdown on peaceful protests, mass arrests
Next article
India must revoke all illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019: Dar
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP disqualifies Senate and NA opposition leaders, SIC chief, other PTI...

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday disqualified the Senate and National Assembly opposition leaders, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza and...

India must revoke all illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019: Dar

PTI slams ‘hybrid regime’ for crackdown on peaceful protests, mass arrests

Balochistan mandated to operate flights from Quetta to Iran, Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrims: Kh Asif

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.