Punjab launches ‘zero-tolerance’ crackdown on illegal hunting of falcons, quails

LAHORE: In a move to curb the illegal hunting of falcons and quails, the Punjab Wildlife Department has introduced a “zero-tolerance” policy.

This initiative is part of the department’s ongoing efforts to protect these endangered bird species, which have been seeing a sharp decline due to unlawful hunting practices in the province.

The newly trained Wildlife Rangers, under the leadership of Secretary Forests, Mudassir Riaz Malik, will be deployed across Punjab to ensure strict enforcement of the policy. Chief Wildlife Ranger Mubeen Elahi chaired a meeting at the Lahore Zoo on Wednesday, finalizing the strategy to combat illegal hunting and preserve wildlife.

The department has decided to take immediate legal action, with FIRs (First Information Reports) being filed against offenders, including landowners who are complicit in allowing hunting on their properties.

Officials emphasized that field officers will maintain heightened vigilance throughout the hunting season, and daily reports on violations and enforcement will be submitted by all deputy chief Wildlife Rangers.

To address the root cause of the issue, public awareness campaigns will be launched across the province, focusing on the ecological damage caused by illegal hunting. The department will also set up dedicated raid teams in each region to monitor and act on illegal hunting activities.

Additionally, officers demonstrating exceptional performance during the hunting season will be rewarded. The department’s efforts reflect a strong commitment to wildlife conservation, with success depending on effective enforcement and public cooperation.