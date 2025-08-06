PTI’s protests fizzle despite heavy crackdown

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organized protests across the country to mark the second anniversary of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s detention. The protests were part of a call from Imran himself, urging peaceful resistance to what he described as the erosion of democratic norms. The rallies, which the PTI referred to as part of a larger movement to restore democracy, took place amidst significant security measures, including roadblocks and mass arrests.

In Rawalpindi, local authorities managed to block PTI leaders and supporters from holding a protest outside Adiala Jail, where Imran has been held since September 2023. Despite these efforts, a few party members managed to get close to the facility. PTI supporters across the country took part in the demonstrations, with many citing the need for Imran’s release and the restoration of democracy.

The crackdown was especially severe in Punjab, where police carried out overnight raids, detaining scores of PTI workers. Although police reported around 30 arrests for unlawful assembly, PTI officials claimed that over 300 people were detained, including activists picked up in raids during the night. The police used batons to break windows and reportedly assaulted party lawmakers. The arrest of 80-year-old PTI leader Rehana Dar sparked widespread condemnation after a video showing her being forcibly detained went viral.

Authorities imposed Section 144 in key urban centers such as Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, which prohibited public gatherings. Police also restricted access to Adiala Jail, preventing party leaders from getting near the facility. Among the leaders who attempted to visit Imran were Senator Humayun Mohmand and MNA Maulana Naseem Ali Shah, both of whom were stopped at checkpoints.

In Lahore, PTI workers held protests at various locations, with large crowds gathering along Canal Road. Smaller rallies also took place in cities like Sialkot, Okara, Kasur, and Muzaffargarh. Despite the security clampdown, protests continued, with PTI leaders criticizing the actions of law enforcement. The party’s legal wing was also active, offering legal assistance to those arrested during the demonstrations.

The situation in Islamabad was tense as well, with PTI lawmakers holding a protest outside Parliament House. As they attempted to march toward Adiala Jail, police surrounded the area, preventing them from leaving. In response to the ongoing crackdown, PTI officials vowed to continue the protests until Imran Khan’s release, condemning the actions of the government and the state institutions that they accused of undermining democracy.

As the protests unfolded, tensions continued to rise between demonstrators and law enforcement, with PTI officials claiming that the police had harassed the party’s media team and conducted additional raids at party members’ residences. Despite these challenges, PTI leaders maintained that the demonstrations would persist, emphasizing that the movement would not cease until their leader was freed.

The day concluded with PTI members reiterating their commitment to Imran’s cause, denouncing the political situation in the country, and calling for the restoration of true democracy.