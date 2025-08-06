PTI slams ‘hybrid regime’ for crackdown on peaceful protests, mass arrests

Sh Waqas lauds public for massive turnout despite Punjab’s ‘descent into lawlessness’

Denounces de-notification of nine of its elected lawmakers—including Opposition Leaders in Senate, NA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) strongly condemned the ‘hybrid regime’ for unleashing a reign of terror by deploying ‘Gullu Butts’ against peaceful protestors, who turned out in massive numbers across the country to denounce the unlawful two-year detention of their beloved leader Imran Khan “in fake, fabricated, and politically motivated cases.”

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram, in a strongly worded statement on Tuesday, saluted the courage of Pakistanis who have risen nationwide in response to their wrongfully imprisoned leader’s call—defying the regime’s brutal crackdown and unprecedented state barbarity that has plumbed new depths of repression.

He vehemently denounced the brazen crackdown on political dissent and the mass arrests of PTI leaders and workers across the country, particularly in Punjab, virtually transforming the province into a lawless zone where constitutional rights are routinely trampled.

“An elder like Rehana Dar is being dragged by the shameless Punjab Police, a disgraceful sight. Maryam Nawaz and IG Punjab have sunk to a new low with this act,” he added. He blasted the cabal of power-hungry usurpers who shamelessly weaponized and politicized every state institution—sacrificing the nation’s future just to prolong their illegitimate grip on power. “This mafia has turned our sacred institutions into personal fiefdoms, dragging the country deeper into crisis solely to protect their stolen thrones,” he lamented.

Waqas stated that the fascist regime cannot deter, intimidate, or terrify an awakened nation through heavy-handed tactics and oppressive and coercive measures. He asserted that the people stand firmly with their leader in the struggle to transform Pakistan into a truly independent nation—not a state controlled by a handful of corrupt elites.

Exposing Talal Chaudhry’s hypocrisy for claiming PTI could protest ‘if only they sought permission,’ Waqas fired back: “We formally applied to hold rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan and Islamabad’s F-9 Park—but this cowardly regime outright denied both requests.” He asked how dare Talal lecture us about permissions when his government trembles at the mere thought of PTI’s crowds.

PTI CIS emphasised that the terrified illegitimate regime continued to label PTI as an unpopular political force, yet it turned the entire country into a garrison state, imposing curfews and blockades to suppress the people’s democratic right to protest. He challenged the illegitimate administration: ‘If you truly believe in your mandate, lift these draconian restrictions and allow PTI’s peaceful protest movement to proceed. Let the world see who truly commands the people’s support.”

Waqas mocked the PML-N for its failed attempt to hold a corner meeting in Lahore a few days ago, despite using all available state resources. He said only a few dozen people showed up—most of them PTI supporters who came merely to witness the empty chairs, where effigies of Nawaz, Shehbaz, and Maryam had been placed in the absence of actual workers. Due to the embarrassing turnout, the scheduled meeting was cancelled without a single speech being delivered, PTI CIS ridiculed.

He urged the illegitimate government to recognise the gravity of the situation, demanding its immediate resignation and the unconditional prompt release of all unlawfully detained political prisoners—including PTI’s Patron-in-Chief—before the situation spirals out of control, warning or else the unstoppable wave of public outrage surging across the country would sweep away the corrupt ruling elite like straws in a storm.

He made it clear that the fascist regime cannot suppress the nation’s collective conscience through coercion, intimidation, mass detentions, or brutal and inhumane tactics—no matter the cost. The people have shattered the idol of fear and will not rest until they break the chains of slavery and reclaim true independence from the handful of mafias who have held power for over 70 years. He vowed that the time had come—now or never—to rid the country of the Gullu Butts once and for all.

Waqas vowed that it’s just a glimpse of the long-awaited revolution, as it would be possible for the feeble government to stand before the sea of people in the coming days. PTI CIS reaffirmed that PTI leaders and workers would continue this struggle relentlessly and they would not rest until they liberate Pakistan from these corrupt rulers and establish true democracy, rule of law and constitutional supremacy.

Waqas also strongly condemned the unconstitutional and politically motivated move by ECP to de-notify nine of its elected lawmakers—including the Opposition Leaders in the Senate and National Assembly, Senator Shibli Faraz and Omar Ayub Khan—under the pretext of convictions in fabricated May 9 cases.

He said that this brazen action, dictated by the illegitimate regime, is a glaring example of how state institutions are being weaponised to dismantle democracy, suppress the opposition, and enforce controlled fascist rule. PTI CIS stated that the government’s deliberate misuse of state machinery to engineer disqualifications and remove constitutionally elected representatives was not only a naked assault on democratic norms but also a sinister attempt to convert Pakistan into a totalitarian state.

“PTI denounces the regime’s growing reliance on coercive tactics, kangaroo courts, and compromised institutions to eliminate political dissent and prolong its illegitimate grip on power. The people of Pakistan have elected these representatives with their votes—not through backdoor deals or force—and no puppet regime has the moral or legal right to trample on the people’s mandate,” he added.

PTI CIS vowed that the nation must resist this authoritarian project, as PTI would continue its constitutional struggle for real democracy, rule of law, and the restoration of the people’s right to choose their leaders freely.