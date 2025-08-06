PTI Secretary General to address protest turnout concerns with party leadership

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Wednesday addressed the low public turnout at the party’s protest on Tuesday, stating he would discuss the matter with PTI leadership and founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail he said, “I will talk within the party about why people did not show up. I believe yesterday was largely successful, but the protest could have been better. We will consult Imran Khan on this.”

Raja also revealed that he and Mehmood Khan Achakzai stayed at Chakri Interchange with Imran Khan’s sisters until 11 p.m., underscoring that no PTI MNA should miss such calls without a valid reason.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar and KP Information Adviser Barrister Saif termed the protest a success, claiming demonstrations were held in 170 districts, tehsils, and union councils across the country, which they said proved the public’s support for PTI’s founder.

Raja also expressed strong disapproval of the ongoing Toshakhana-II trial, labeling it “entirely unconstitutional and illegal.”

He also criticized the restrictions placed during the cipher case trial, where families, lawyers, and media representatives were barred from entering despite clear instructions from the High Court, which he said violated the principle of an open trial.

The PTI on Tuesday claimed arrests and harassment of several party leaders and workers across the country as they took to the streets to officially kick off a nationwide movement for the release of ex-premier Imran Khan, who has been in jail for two years now.

Imran, imprisoned since Aug 5, 2023 in a case related to state gifts, is serving a sentence at the Adiala Jail in a £190 million corruption case and also faces pending trials in alleged terrorism cases related to the May 9, 2023 riots.

Imran had issued a nationwide protest call to mark the second year of his incarceration. According to PTI leader Asad Qaiser, August 5 is the inception of the protest, but it should not be considered a “final call”.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Police have deployed over 4,000 officers across the city, with special security measures around Adiala Jail, where PTI founder Imran Khan is detained. Riot Management Force units have been deployed in sensitive areas, and Section 144 has been imposed, banning public gatherings, political rallies, pillion riding, weapon displays, and loudspeakers.

Similarly, the Punjab Rangers will support the local police, with joint patrols and anti-riot units stationed at key locations.

A red alert has been issued, and Adiala Road will be sealed with containers to prevent any disturbances.

Law enforcement is monitoring the situation using surveillance tools, and strict enforcement of the law is assured. Violators will face immediate action to ensure public order and peace.