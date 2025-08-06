Probe ordered after woman wrongly declared dead

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has directed authorities to restore the salary of a woman whose Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) was mistakenly cancelled after she was wrongly declared dead. Justice Raheel Kamran issued these instructions following confirmation from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and local police that the petitioner was alive.

The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that a forged death certificate, allegedly obtained by her estranged husband, was submitted to NADRA on June 12, leading to the cancellation of her CNIC. As a result, she faced suspension of her salary as an employee in the Medical Department of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

The court was informed that an FIR had been filed against the woman’s husband for forgery. NADRA confirmed the reinstatement of her CNIC, and the LDA’s legal counsel assured the court that her salary would be resumed.

Justice Kamran also directed the opening of a new bank account for the petitioner and ordered the LDA to process pending salary payments. Furthermore, he instructed the DIG (Investigation) to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter and take appropriate action against those responsible. The petition was disposed of after these directions.