Prince Harry faces troubling truth as Charity Commission’s Sentebale report reveals shocking details

Prince Harry has responded to the Charity Commission’s findings regarding the leadership dispute at his charity, Sentebale, which investigated claims of harassment, bullying, and governance issues. While the report cleared Prince Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso, of any wrongdoing, it criticized the charity’s lack of clear governance and internal processes.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry expressed that the findings were “unsurprising,” as they confirmed that there was no evidence of systemic bullying or harassment at Sentebale, nor was there any indication of wrongdoing on the part of Prince Harry. The statement, however, added that the report “falls troublingly short in many regards,” particularly in addressing the lack of accountability for those responsible for the internal issues.

The report followed a series of resignations from the charity’s leadership, including the departure of chairwoman Dr. Sophie Chandauka, which led to the opening of a compliance case earlier this year. The Charity Commission found no evidence of widespread abuse or mistreatment by Prince Harry or the charity’s leadership but noted that there was a significant breakdown in communication, governance, and delegation of roles within the organization. Specifically, the Commission criticized the unclear delegation of authority to the chair, leading to confusion and misunderstandings.

In her response, Dr. Chandauka, who reported the governance issues to the Charity Commission, claimed that she had “blown the whistle” on power abuse, bullying, and sexism within the charity. Despite the Commission’s findings, she expressed appreciation for their conclusions, which she said validated her concerns raised earlier in 2025.

Prince Harry’s spokesperson reaffirmed that Sentebale’s mission—supporting vulnerable children in Lesotho and Botswana—remained at the heart of the charity’s work. The Duke emphasized that the charity had helped over 100,000 young people in the region, including those living with HIV/AIDS and facing mental health challenges. He also pointed out that the charity was now focused on overcoming the recent turmoil and continuing its vital work for the children it serves.

Dr. Chandauka, in her statement, acknowledged the turbulence faced by the charity, particularly due to media campaigns surrounding the leadership dispute. Despite the difficulties, she praised the charity’s team and board for their resilience and reaffirmed their commitment to serving over 78,000 children this year.

The Charity Commission also issued a Regulatory Action Plan, outlining steps the current trustees must take to address the governance issues. The plan includes implementing internal dispute policies, improving complaints and whistleblowing procedures, and establishing clearer delegations of authority. The Commission stressed that the charity must now focus on its core mission of supporting those it was created to serve, urging all parties to put aside personal disputes and work toward the charity’s recovery.

David Holdsworth, Chief Executive of the Charity Commission, emphasized the importance of maintaining focus on the charity’s beneficiaries, saying that while passion for a cause is essential in the charity sector, the mismanagement of internal disputes can jeopardize the charity’s ability to deliver its services. He urged the trustees to rectify the governance issues and ensure Sentebale’s future success in fulfilling its mission.