PM Shehbaz directs swift reforms to ease low-cost loans for small farmers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday directed immediate reforms to simplify and expand access to low-cost agricultural loans for small and medium-scale farmers, calling it a critical step for boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring economic dignity for the country’s rural backbone.

The prime minister, while chairing a high-level review meeting here, emphasized that small farmers must be treated with respect and given due facilitation, particularly when it comes to acquiring low-interest loans for their agricultural needs, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

“Small-scale farmers face immense challenges in securing low-cost loans,” said PM Shehbaz, adding, “Providing them with easier access to affordable credit is among the government’s top priorities.”

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz instructed the concerned authorities to accelerate reforms within the Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) and to encourage private banks to step forward in offering concessional loans to the agricultural sector on easier terms.

The prime minister announced that he will chair review meetings every three weeks to monitor the implementation of loan facilitation initiatives and reforms at ZTBL.

PM Shehbaz reiterated his government’s commitment to agricultural development and the empowerment of small farmers through institutional support, financial inclusion, and practical reforms.

Officials briefed the prime minister on the ongoing reform efforts at ZTBL, the bank’s performance, and proposed strategies to improve agricultural lending. The meeting also reviewed the role of private banks in supporting the agri-sector through credit disbursement.

Key federal cabinet members and top officials present at the meeting included Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain and Ahsan Iqbal, PM’s Advisors Muhammad Ali and Haroon Akhtar, Ministers of State Bilal Azhar Kayani and Abdul Rehman Kanju, Governor State Bank Jameel Ahmad, MNA Iftikhar Nazir, and PM’s Coordinator Musharraf Zaidi, among others.