NDMA issues flood warning as monsoon intensifies

ISLAMABAD: The National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC) of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a new flood alert due to an intensifying monsoon system, which is expected to affect the upper and central regions of Pakistan from August 5 to 8. The alert is a result of the combined influence of monsoon currents and a westerly trough over northern Pakistan, likely causing scattered heavy rainfall.

With increased water flows expected in all major rivers, particularly the Indus, Chenab, and Ravi, the nullahs of Ravi and Chenab are anticipated to reach medium flood levels. Tarbela, Guddu, and Sukkur Barrages are currently at low flood levels, and further rainfall could push Chashma and Taunsa towards low flood levels as well.

River Chenab at Marala is expected to reach low flood levels, while River Jhelum upstream of Mangla Dam, along with its tributaries, may experience medium flows. Rivers such as Kabul at Nowshera and Swat and Panjkora, along with their associated streams and nullahs, are also likely to swell due to continued rainfall.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the water levels in stream networks in Hunza, Shigar, and Ghanche districts may rise significantly, with the potential for localized flash floods in tributaries. The current storage levels at major reservoirs indicate Tarbela at 94% and Mangla at 61%, with further inflow expected.

The NDMA has urged residents living near rivers, streams, and nullahs to stay vigilant for sudden rises in water levels, especially during the night and periods of intense rainfall. The public is advised to stay informed through official flood warnings via television, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert app.