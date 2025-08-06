NA passes resolution reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestinian cause

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering and historic support for the Palestinian people and their ongoing struggle for freedom and justice.

Moved by PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri, the resolution condemned Israel’s continued military aggression in Gaza, highlighting the civilian casualties and the widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure. It condemned recent Israeli actions suggesting plans for long-term occupation and forced displacement of Gaza’s population, along with attempts to erase Palestinian identity in the region.

The resolution strongly denounced the use of starvation, siege, and collective punishment, categorizing these actions as war crimes under international law.

The House called on the United Nations and the international community to take immediate steps to halt Israeli military aggression, ensure the protection of civilians, and allow humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without obstruction.

It further demanded accountability for Israeli war crimes and called for international support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

The resolution also encouraged the government to continue its advocacy for Palestine at all international platforms, including the UN and OIC.

In another motion, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar of PML-N urged the federal government to strengthen laws against unauthorized video recording, cyber harassment, and digital defamation, emphasizing the need for strict punishment for such crimes.