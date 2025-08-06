NA approves amendments to Societies Registration Act and criminal laws

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly on Wednesday passed two significant bills including the Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which had been approved by the Senate earlier.

The bills were moved by Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics, Talal Chaudhry, in the House.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the amendment to the Societies Registration Act, 1860 focuses on the registration of Deeni Madaris (religious schools). The bill seeks to address the registration of such Madaris and Wafaqs (religious associations) either already registered or wishing to register directly with the Directorate General of Religious Education under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

The bill ensures that these institutions are officially recognized without further delays.

The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill is designed to comply with Pakistan’s international commitments under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and to align the country’s legal framework with global human rights standards. The bill proposes the omission of the death penalty from the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), 1860, replacing it with life imprisonment in certain sections of the law.

The bill aims to reduce the death penalty in Pakistan and follows three consultations with relevant stakeholders, which emphasized aligning the law with both international law and Islamic jurisprudence. These consultations, as explained in the statement of the bill, laid the foundation for this crucial amendment.

During the debate, Alyia Kamran, a member of JUI-F, proposed that the bill be referred to the standing committee for further deliberation. However, the motion was put to a vote, and the House passed the bill with 87 votes in favor and 41 against.

Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar addressed the House, stating that harsh penalties such as the death penalty do not necessarily reduce crime rates. He pointed out that in many European countries, which have abolished the death penalty, the crime rate is just 2%.

Deputy Speaker Ghulam Mustafa Shah also referred the Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Bill, 2025 to the concerned standing committee with the directive to report back within 15 days.

The bill, previously passed by the Senate, was stalled due to the dissolution of the National Assembly. The bill aims to enhance transparency within government departments and ensure accountability by safeguarding whistleblowers.

In addition, Talal Chaudhry moved a motion for the Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to be sent to a joint sitting for consideration and passage, in line with sub-rule (7) of Rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. This step is in accordance with Article 70(3) of the Constitution.