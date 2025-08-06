Man sentenced to death for murdering daughter

FAISALABAD: A Faisalabad court has sentenced a man to death for the murder of his five-year-old daughter, Anushka, and 74 years in prison for the assault on his wife, two infant daughters, and stepson. The convicted individual, Zeeshan, was also fined Rs 9.6 million in compensation for the victims.

District and Sessions Judge Abdul Raheem passed the verdict after finding Zeeshan guilty of attacking his daughter with scissors during a domestic dispute. In addition to his daughter’s murder, Zeeshan also inflicted injuries on his wife, Shama Bibi, and two young daughters, Saman (aged two) and Huma (three months), as well as his stepson, Talha.

The prosecution revealed that Zeeshan, who was married to Shama Bibi, had become frustrated after the repeated birth of daughters. This resentment led to the violent outburst. The family’s relative, Samiullah, filed an FIR under Sections 302, 324, 337F1, and 337F of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Following a trial, the court convicted Zeeshan of murder, sentencing him to death and imposing a fine of Rs 1 million as compensation to the victim’s family. If he fails to pay the fine, he will serve an additional six months in prison. For the attempted murder of four other family members, Zeeshan received four separate 10-year prison terms, with a Rs 100,000 fine for each charge or a further six months in jail if he defaults on payment.

Zeeshan was also sentenced to three separate 10-year prison terms for causing severe injuries under Section 337D, and an additional one-year term with a Rs 50,000 fine under Section 337F. Lastly, a further three-year term was imposed with a Rs 70,000 fine under another charge.