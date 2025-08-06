Man kills wife over phone conversation suspicion

LYARI: In a tragic incident in Lyari, Karachi, a 45-year-old woman, Bakhtawar, was shot dead by her husband, Nawab, who suspected her of talking to someone on the phone. The murder, committed in what is believed to be an act of honour, took place during an argument at their home.

According to Inspector Sajjad Dharijo of the Chakiwara police, Nawab, in a fit of rage, used a 30-bore pistol to kill his wife. After the crime, local residents, along with the police, managed to arrest Nawab, who was found still holding the murder weapon. The body of the deceased was taken to the Civil Hospital, but with no relatives coming forward to claim it, the locals arranged for it to be stored in a morgue.