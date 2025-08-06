NATIONAL

Man kills wife over phone conversation suspicion

By News Desk

LYARI: In a tragic incident in Lyari, Karachi, a 45-year-old woman, Bakhtawar, was shot dead by her husband, Nawab, who suspected her of talking to someone on the phone. The murder, committed in what is believed to be an act of honour, took place during an argument at their home.

According to Inspector Sajjad Dharijo of the Chakiwara police, Nawab, in a fit of rage, used a 30-bore pistol to kill his wife. After the crime, local residents, along with the police, managed to arrest Nawab, who was found still holding the murder weapon. The body of the deceased was taken to the Civil Hospital, but with no relatives coming forward to claim it, the locals arranged for it to be stored in a morgue.

Previous article
Ben Affleck’s emotional reaction to Ana de Armas’ romance with Tom Cruise revealed
Next article
Rallies echo as Pakistan strengthens Kashmir stance
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Knox sparks panic following injury

Attention on Knox Jolie-Pitt, the 17-year-old son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has recently intensified after images from his latest training session raised...

PTI Secretary General to address protest turnout concerns with party leadership

NA approves amendments to Societies Registration Act and criminal laws

Punjab launches ‘zero-tolerance’ crackdown on illegal hunting of falcons, quails

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.