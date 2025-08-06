NATIONAL

Major among three security personnel martyred in Mastung terrorist attack

By Mian Abrar

RAWALPINDI: An army major was among three security personnel who were martyred by India-backed terrorists in Balochistan’s Mastung district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that on the night between August 5-6, terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Hindustan targeted a security forces’ vehicle with an improvised explosive device (IED).

ISPR identified those martyred as Major Muhammad Rizwan Tahir, 31, resident of Narowal district; Naik Ibni Amin, 37, resident of Swabi district; and Lance Naik Muhammad Younas, 33, resident of Karak district.

They “paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat”, the military’s media wing said.

“Major Rizwan Shaheed was a brave officer who participated in numerous counter terrorism operations and always led his troops from the front,” the ISPR mentioned.

Following their martyrdom, the security forces launched a sanitisation operation in the area and killed four Indian-sponsored terrorists. The sanitisation operation will continue to eliminate any terrorist present in the area, it added.

“…the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of Indian sponsored terrorism from the country, and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve.”

