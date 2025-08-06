KP DG Sports Honors Football Hero on Return from Norway Cup Victory

Talented young athletes who raise Pakistan’s flag on the global stage will be encouraged and supported at every level: Haider

PESHAWAR: A grand reception was held at the Peshawar Sports Complex under the leading of Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Tashfeen Haider, to welcome Muhammad Anees, a distinguished member of the Pakistan team that won the Norway Football Cup.

“Hailing from Landi Kotal of District Khyber, Muhammad Anees has brought great pride to the country through his outstanding performance on the international stage,” DG Sports Tashfeen Haider said while appreciating the outstanding performance of young footballers. Lauding the remarkable achievement, Mr Haider stated that young athletes like him are not only the pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but of the entire nation.

He added that Anees’ hard work, dedication, and success serve as a beacon of inspiration for the youth.

The government is fully committed to providing all possible support and patronage to such talented individuals.

On this occasion, Director Sports Operations Jamshed Baloch, Regional Sports Officer Peshawar Kashif Farhan, Assistant Director of Sports for Merged Districts Muhammad Riaz, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Vice President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Teqball Association Akhtar Rasool, Administrator Yousaf Afridi, Coach Aman Ullah and other officials were also present.

They extended their congratulations to Muhammad Anees and expressed pride in his international achievement.