Kensington Palace confirms Princess Kate’s comments made during unannounced Royal visit

The Princess of Wales has described the opportunity to support early childhood development as a “sacred opportunity to transform our societies.” Speaking out on the crucial importance of early childhood interventions, Kate highlighted how these moments help raise children who are “better equipped to face the future.”

Kate’s comments were made in connection with the release of a new series of animated films by her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. The films aim to highlight how everyday moments of connection between children and adults play a pivotal role in shaping a child’s life, particularly in their early years.

“Early childhood has been recognised as the golden opportunity to build strong foundations for future life, health, and happiness,” Kate explained. She went on to describe how the films showcase the impact of nurturing, loving interactions, which help foster social and emotional development during these formative years.

“These core social and emotional skills are essential in forming healthy relationships and are fundamental building blocks that carry us through life,” the Princess added. “That is why we want to raise awareness of, and celebrate, the extraordinary value of everyday moments of connection, which matter more than ever in a rapidly changing world.”

Kate emphasized that early childhood provides a “sacred opportunity” to create lasting societal transformation. She believes that by nurturing emotional and social skills in children, society can raise a younger generation better prepared to face future challenges.

Passionate about the films, Kate was deeply involved in their creation, collaborating with illustrators Vicki Turner and Owen Gildersleeve. She spent time with the creative team and early years practitioners during a workshop in June, where she actively contributed to the films’ development. The Princess, wearing a dark green trouser suit, expressed how passionate she is about the films, which are designed to help those who support parents and carers.

The films, available in both Welsh and British Sign Language, will be integrated into training and practices across the UK. They tackle important topics such as growing an emotionally healthy brain, navigating feelings, managing big emotions together, and creating space for meaningful connections.

Kensington Palace noted that this initiative is a key step in Kate’s ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the significance of early childhood intervention, which has become a cornerstone of her public work. The new films aim to support and equip people working with young children and their families, ensuring that the next generation grows up with the tools necessary for a healthy and successful future.