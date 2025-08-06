India must revoke all illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019: Dar

Deputy PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence

Reiterates Pakistan will continue extending diplomatic, political, and moral support to Kashmiri people until their inalienable right to self-determination is realized

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence, preferring dialogue and diplomacy over conflict, but also remained ready to respond to any aggression.

“India must revoke all illegal actions taken on August 5, 2019, end its oppressive measures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and lift the media blackout in the region, which in fact is the key to lasting peace in South Asia,” DPM Dar emphasized while addressing a rally held in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal (Kashmir Exploitation Day) at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Tuesday.

“Pakistan is committed to dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, but no one should misconstrue it as weakness, as we will give a robust response to any aggression,” the deputy PM said.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue extending diplomatic, political, and moral support to the Kashmiri people until their inalienable right to self-determination is realized.

He underscored that Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute, and its future cannot be determined through internal legislation or court rulings.

Dar also expressed concern over media reports suggesting that Indian authorities are attempting to grant statehood to Jammu while retaining the Kashmir Valley as a Union Territory. He condemned such moves as unacceptable and provocative.

The Deputy PM affirmed Islamabad’s desire for friendly relations with all neighboring countries and its preference for dialogue and diplomacy over confrontation. He, however, warned that Pakistan’s armed forces and its people are fully capable of delivering a resolute response to any act of aggression, as demonstrated during Marka-e-Haq.

Addressing the rally, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said Kashmir is our jugular vein and we firmly stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. He expressed the confidence that the day is not far when Kashmiris will be granted their inalienable right to self-determination to decide their fate.

The Minister for Information reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue raising voice for the Kashmiris at all world forums.

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam said August 5 is the blackest day in the history of Kashmir when India revoked the special status of Kashmir. He said Kashmiris never accepted illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir.