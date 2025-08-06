Imran urges nationwide strike for ‘achieving true freedom’ on August 14: Aleema

PTI founder satisfied with recent protests, especially in KP and Punjab, comparing current repression to even more severe than past dictators

Declares no new candidates would be nominated to replace PTI leaders who were disqualified

Reiterates opposition to operations in KP, emphasizing actions against their own people only fuel resentment, Aleema states

Urges PTI leaders not to fear arrests or imprisonment and stand up for real freedom, she quoted Imran Khan as saying

RAWALPINDI: Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has called on the public to take to the streets on August 14 for achieving “true freedom” and condemning “what he described” as an unlawful and oppressive system, according to Aleema Khan quoted her brother as saying.

Aleema Khan, who met her brother Imran Khan along with their sister Uzma Khan, was speaking to the media after the meeting in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

“Imran Khan also declared that no new candidates would be nominated to replace the PTI leaders who were disqualified, as he considers those disqualifications illegal and unjust,” she said.

Expressing satisfaction over the meeting, she described their meeting with Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, as a blessing, saying they (sisters) had waited outside the prison together.

Aleema Khan revealed that Imran Khan had inquired about his children’s possible visit to Pakistan and expressed satisfaction over recent protests, praising the people for taking to the streets despite state oppression.

According to her, Imran Khan was pleased to learn that citizens in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had shown strong participation in the demonstrations. He paid tribute to the nation and compared the current repression to even more severe repression than under past dictators.

“Yahya Khan divided the country to retain power—today, we’re again being pushed toward a similar fate. Media is gagged, and if we want real freedom, we must stand up now,” she quoted Imran Khan as saying.

“He did not make any comment or complaints about the treatment he personally faced in jail,” Aleema claimed, adding that he resolutely reiterated his call for protests on August 14, asserting that rule of law no longer exists in the country. He urged PTI leaders not to fear arrests or imprisonment.

Additionally, Imran Khan has sent a clear message to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, demanding an immediate halt to ongoing operations in the province. He emphasised that actions against their own people only fuel resentment against the party, Aleema stated.

He advised that conflict resolution should be pursued through traditional jirgas (tribal councils), not force. Addressing Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Khan warned that if the government cannot stop the operation, the CM must seriously reconsider his next steps.