Imran Khan’s fate hinges on high courts as justice system faces scrutiny

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan’s legal battles have intensified since his convictions in five cases, but none have been upheld by the high courts to date, raising concerns over the fairness of his trials. Khan’s legal team consistently alleges that the constitutional right to a fair trial, enshrined in Article 10-A, has been violated throughout the proceedings. These allegations, combined with doubts about due process, have led to increased political support for the former prime minister, despite his party’s inability to secure a strategy for his release.

Khan’s first conviction in the Toshakhana case on August 5, 2023, resulted in a three-year sentence handed down by the trial court. However, lawyers have questioned the rushed verdict, pointing out that the trial court did not hear key defense witnesses and proceeded without the final arguments of Khan’s counsel, Khawaja Haris. Legal experts, including Faisal Siddiqi, have criticized the judgment, viewing it as a product of “revenge politics” and political manipulation, and have called for a thorough investigation into the trial’s fairness.

Following his conviction, Khan was arrested, but the Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended the sentence, and the main appeal remains pending. In the subsequent cases, including the Cypher case and the Iddat case, the IHC has either quashed the convictions or suspended them, raising further questions about the legal processes involved. Despite the court’s actions, Khan’s conviction in the Toshakhana case remains unresolved, with appeals still pending.

Meanwhile, Khan faces ongoing trials in Adiala Jail, including cases related to Toshakhana and the May 9 rioting. The Lahore High Court (LHC) recently rejected his post-arrest bail in the May 9 case, prompting his legal team to approach the Supreme Court. This matter is set for hearing on August 12.

Despite these developments, questions persist about the handling of the 190 million pounds case and delays in decision-making. The IHC has yet to decide on Imran and Bushra Bibi’s petitions for suspension in this case, despite multiple requests for early hearings.

As the trials continue, the judicial system’s adherence to due process has been called into question. The government appears to be in a strong position, but the legal challenges facing Imran Khan highlight the strain on Pakistan’s justice system. As high courts review his cases, the fate of Imran Khan will likely hinge on their decisions, with the judiciary under increasing pressure to uphold the constitutional rights to a fair trial and due process.