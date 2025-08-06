Hearing impaired youth launch sign language podcast to address health, rights, and empowerment

LAHORE: In a groundbreaking initiative, deaf youth in Lahore have launched a podcast entirely in Pakistani Sign Language (PSL), focusing on important issues such as health, rights, and empowerment. The six-episode series, produced by the Institute for Social and Youth Development (ISYD) in collaboration with Y-PEER Pakistan, Disabilities2030, and other partners, features youth with hearing impairments as hosts and creators, offering much-needed representation in crucial conversations.

The podcast addresses critical topics that are often left out of mainstream discussions, such as life skills-based education, reproductive health, family planning, mental health, stigma, and gender-based violence. These issues, rarely made accessible to young people with disabilities in Pakistan, are presented in a culturally relevant and visually engaging format.

Rabia, one of the hosts, shared, “We have waited our whole lives for someone to speak to us in our language. No one did. So we became our own voice.” This podcast is a significant step toward breaking down communication barriers, particularly in a country where PSL is not widely integrated into public services or media. According to the World Health Organisation, about 1.5 billion people worldwide live with some degree of hearing loss, with accessible health communication remaining a major challenge, especially in low- and middle-income countries.