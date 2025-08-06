Gold plating solution stolen in daring heist at Hyderabad bangle market

HYDERABAD: Unidentified thieves broke into eight shops in Hyderabad’s Nishat Glass Bangles Market, making off with gold plating solution, raw and finished stock, cash, and valuables worth an estimated Rs2.5 million. The theft was discovered early in the morning when shopkeepers arrived to find their stores looted.

Traders quickly realized the theft had affected multiple shops and went on strike, suspending business and protesting against the heist. They accused the culprits of having in-depth knowledge of the bangle trade and the value of its materials.

Among the stolen items was a high-value gold plating solution, made from 24-karat gold salts, stored in delicate three-inch glass bottles. Six such bottles were taken, four from Majid Qureshi’s shop and two from Nazim Qureshi’s. Other victims included Shah Rukh, Haris Siddiqui, Shakeel, and Qasim.

Despite having two night guards on duty, the burglars managed to break into the shops by damaging locks or lifting shutters with a jack. Traders have raised concerns about the area around the market becoming a hotspot for drug addicts, with several complaints about the issue going unaddressed by the police.

The Glass Bangles Dealers Association held an emergency meeting and decided to keep shops closed on Sunday in protest. The traders demanded immediate action from the SSP Hyderabad to apprehend the culprits and recover the stolen goods, while calling for compensation for their losses and permanent security measures.