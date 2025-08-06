Comfort, not growth

An honest audit of modern parenting might leave most of us sweating, if not fainting. Our children are growing up in comfort, but they are slowly getting disconnected from the world outside. In shielding them, we may be silently stripping them of resilience.

And sometimes, children do not inherit our values; they inherit our blind spots. The absence of meaningful outdoor activities does not just shape inactive bodies, it shapes anxious minds.

These days, weekends are often spent in fancy malls, where children walk around just looking at things, eating junk food, having sugary desserts, and buying stuff they do not really need. There was a time, not too long ago, when happiness came from simple things. Growing up, our lives were filled with tactile joys. Now, that world seems to be slipping through our fingers.

What we are witnessing is not just a rapid generational shift. It is a slow, silent disconnection from nature, from community, from gratitude. Children today feel more entitled, and less grateful.

They are connected to the world, but isolated from their own. Let us not raise a generation that knows the value of every- thing, but the joy of just about nothing.

MUHAMMAD ALI FALAK

TEXAS, USA