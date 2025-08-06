China opposes Boris Johnson’s Taiwan visit

LONDON: The Chinese Embassy in the UK on Tuesday has strongly condemned former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reported visit to Taiwan and his call for Western countries to build economic ties with the island.

A spokesperson for the embassy said, “We strongly oppose any visit to Taiwan by British politicians under any pretext.”

The spokesperson reiterated that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory” and stressed that Taiwan affairs are “purely China’s internal affairs and brook no external interference.”

“The greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the separatist provocations by the Taiwan authorities,” the embassy stated, adding that China “will never allow anyone to separate Taiwan from the rest of the country in any way.”

The embassy urged the British politician “to stop emboldening the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, cease interfering in China’s internal affairs, and refrain from going further down the wrong path.”