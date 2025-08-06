World

China opposes Boris Johnson’s Taiwan visit

By Staff Correspondent
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of Estonia and Secretary General of NATO at the Tapa Army Base on March 1, 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia. - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on a visit to Poland on March 1, that the West would keep up sanctions pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime indefinitely after it invaded Ukraine (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP) (Photo by LEON NEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

LONDON: The Chinese Embassy in the UK on Tuesday has strongly condemned former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s reported visit to Taiwan and his call for Western countries to build economic ties with the island.

A spokesperson for the embassy said, “We strongly oppose any visit to Taiwan by British politicians under any pretext.”

The spokesperson reiterated that “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory” and stressed that Taiwan affairs are “purely China’s internal affairs and brook no external interference.”

“The greatest threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the separatist provocations by the Taiwan authorities,” the embassy stated, adding that China “will never allow anyone to separate Taiwan from the rest of the country in any way.”

The embassy urged the British politician “to stop emboldening the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces, cease interfering in China’s internal affairs, and refrain from going further down the wrong path.”

Previous article
Rallies echo as Pakistan strengthens Kashmir stance
Next article
Modi to visit China for first time in 7 years amid escalating US tensions
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

US envoy meets Putin for three hours ahead of Trump’s sanctions...

MOSCOW: United States envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Wednesday, two days before the expiry of...

Modi to visit China for first time in 7 years amid escalating US tensions

Rallies echo as Pakistan strengthens Kashmir stance

Man kills wife over phone conversation suspicion

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.