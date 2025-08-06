Celine Dion shares update on crippling health battle as she eyes return to big stage

Celine Dion, known for her unparalleled vocal talent, continues her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder that has dramatically affected her life and career. Despite the challenges, the Canadian superstar remains hopeful, resilient, and dedicated to her recovery, offering her fans regular updates on her journey.

Celine Dion’s Struggles Amid World Tour

In 2022, Dion was forced to postpone her European tour due to persistent muscle spasms, which eventually led to her public diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome. In a heartbreaking Instagram video that December, Dion revealed the condition, explaining how it had been causing her severe physical struggles. “I’m sorry it’s taken me so long to reach out to you,” she said in the emotional video. “I miss you all so much and I can’t wait to be on stage talking to you in person… Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.”

The diagnosis brought clarity to years of physical discomfort and marked a significant turning point in her career. The announcement also led to the cancellation of her Courage World Tour in May 2023, which Dion described as “a tremendous disappointment.” But through the tough times, Dion remained focused on her recovery, working closely with her doctors and physical therapists to regain strength and mobility.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) is a rare autoimmune neurological condition that causes severe muscle stiffness, painful spasms, and hypersensitivity to stimuli such as sound and touch. The condition can cause debilitating muscle spasms, leading to falls, severe pain, and significant disability. According to Dr. Emile Sami Moukheiber from Johns Hopkins Medicine, the spasms can be triggered by startle, severe emotions, or even cold weather. SPS is often misdiagnosed due to its overlap with other conditions.

Celine’s Determined Recovery Journey

Despite the debilitating effects of the disorder, Dion has remained determined to continue her recovery. She shared with fans in December 2022, “I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better, and my precious children, who are supporting me and giving me hope.” Dion has three sons — René-Charles, Eddy, and Nelson — who have been her source of strength throughout this journey.

In mid-2023, her sister Claudette offered emotional updates, saying that while no medicine had yet been found to ease Dion’s condition, hope was crucial. “We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important,” Claudette said. She also noted how Dion’s discipline and hard work have been crucial in her efforts to regain control of her health.

Celine Dion’s Comeback in 2024

Despite the ongoing struggles, Dion made an unexpected return to the public stage in February 2024. She made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards, presenting the Album of the Year award to Taylor Swift, receiving a standing ovation for her courage. In June 2024, she attended the New York City premiere of her highly anticipated documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, and spoke to the audience about the significance of being back in front of a crowd.

Speaking to TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, Dion said, “My voice will be rebuilt,” emphasizing her belief in herself and her resilience. “I know that I have a good team right now… It’s going to be hard. It will probably happen… But I’m going to come onstage because I’m ready, and my vocal cords will not scare me because I’m going to be ready, and I’m going to hit those notes.”

Her doctor, Dr. Amanda Piquet, confirmed that Dion had made “significant progress” with her treatment since filming the documentary.

A Triumphant Return to the Stage

In July 2024, Dion returned to the stage for an extraordinary performance at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics, where she sang “Hymne à L’Amour” from the Eiffel Tower, marking a milestone in her recovery.

Latest Update

As of March 2025, Dion shared an uplifting behind-the-scenes glimpse into her recovery process, posting a cheerful Instagram video of herself dancing and playing golf with her three sons. “I had a beautiful day with my boys out on the course… Getting back into the swing of things!! Celine x,” she wrote, showing her ongoing commitment to regaining her strength.

In May 2025, Dion made another appearance, delivering a pre-recorded message at Eurovision in Basel, Switzerland, where she reflected on her 1988 Eurovision win for Switzerland. Her emotional speech was followed by a live rendition of her winning song, “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi,” performed by past Eurovision contestants.

Although there is no cure for Stiff Person Syndrome, Celine Dion continues to defy the odds with her perseverance and spirit, showing that she remains determined to reclaim her life and career.