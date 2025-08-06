Brad Pitt suffers devastating tragedy as mom Jane Etta Pitt dies at age 84

Brad Pitt is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, Jane, who passed away at the age of 84. The news, confirmed by PEOPLE and initially reported by TMZ, has left the actor and his family grieving. A representative for Pitt declined to comment on the passing.
Brad Pitt, 61, was raised in Springfield, Missouri, by his mother, Jane, a retired school counselor, and his father, William, a former owner of a trucking company. Along with his two younger siblings, brother Doug and sister Julie, Pitt grew up in a tight-knit family that has always remained close despite the actor’s international fame.
Family Tribute and Fond Memories
In a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, Brad Pitt’s niece, Sydney, paid tribute to her grandmother, calling her “the biggest heart” who “cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked.” Sydney continued, “My sweet Grammy, we were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier.”
Sydney shared how her grandmother’s energy was boundless: “She could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat,” she wrote. “There was no limit to the love she gave, and everyone who met her felt it. I don’t know how we move forward without her… We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up, and I know she lives on through each of us.”
Brad Pitt’s Public Recognition of His Mom
Pitt recently shared a special moment with his mother during a screening of his latest film F1 in June 2024. In a video clip shared by Today, he gave a shout-out to Jane while speaking with anchor Savannah Guthrie. “I gotta say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning,” Pitt said, smiling and blowing a kiss to the camera. “To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom.”
Though Jane and William mostly kept a low profile, they occasionally appeared by their son’s side at red carpet events, including at the 2012 Oscars and the 2014 premiere of Unbroken, a film directed by Pitt’s then-wife, Angelina Jolie.
A Legacy of Giving Back
Jane Pitt’s legacy extends beyond her role as a mother, as she also contributed significantly to charitable causes. In 2009, Pitt and his siblings helped donate $1 million to a Missouri hospital, funding the creation of the Jane Pitt Pediatric Cancer Center. This center brought much-needed pediatric oncology services to the southwest Missouri region.
In a video for WorldServe International in 2018, Jane expressed her pride in her children’s philanthropic efforts. “I’m very proud of all my children. They see a need and try to step in and fill it,” she said. “It’s an amazing thing.”
