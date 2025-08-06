Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s son Knox sparks panic following injury

Attention on Knox Jolie-Pitt, the 17-year-old son of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has recently intensified after images from his latest training session raised concern among his followers. Known for his passion for martial arts, particularly muay thai, Knox has been showing exceptional dedication to the discipline. However, his enthusiasm for the sport has also led to some physical setbacks, sparking worry among fans.

During an intense muay thai sparring session, Knox suffered a facial injury, resulting in a nosebleed. The incident occurred during a practice fight, drawing attention to the physical demands and risks inherent in contact sports like muay thai. While the injury appeared minor, it highlighted the tough nature of the training Knox has been committed to.

Knox’s 17th Birthday and Muay Thai Achievement

On July 12, Knox celebrated his 17th birthday by showcasing his progress in muay thai. The young athlete participated in an official competition, where he earned a medal, further solidifying his commitment to the sport. However, the following days revealed the physical toll the sport can take. During his training in Los Angeles, Knox was seen performing various exercises, including jumps, stretches, and kettlebell lifts, before gearing up for a sparring session.

Injury and Recovery

The sparring session, although intense, resulted in a facial injury that left Knox with a slight redness around his nose. Despite the injury, which required a compress to manage the swelling, he remained determined and focused on his training. While the incident caused initial concern, it was clear that these types of minor injuries are common in muay thai and part of the training experience.

Angelina Jolie’s Support for Her Son

Throughout this journey, Angelina Jolie has remained a constant source of support for her son. She was present at the competition where Knox earned his medal, showing her commitment to being there for his important moments. Accompanied by her twin daughter Vivienne, Angelina’s presence underscored her devotion to family. Shortly afterward, she was seen traveling to Mexico with actress Salma Hayek, demonstrating her ability to balance her career and personal life.

Knox’s Resilience and Determination

Despite the setback, Knox has shown remarkable resilience. The injury, while concerning at first, is a reflection of the intensity of muay thai training and has not hindered his passion for the sport. Instead, it has only strengthened his resolve to continue building his skills and pursuing his love for martial arts.

This incident has turned from a moment of concern to admiration for Knox’s dedication and courage. As he continues to navigate the challenges of growing up in the public eye, his commitment to muay thai and his ability to rise above obstacles highlight the young man’s determination to carve out his own path.