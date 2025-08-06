Ben Affleck’s emotional reaction to Ana de Armas’ romance with Tom Cruise revealed

en Affleck’s name has once again dominated the media in recent weeks, as sources reveal his noticeable discomfort regarding Ana de Armas’ new romance with Tom Cruise. Despite expectations for a calm response, Affleck is reportedly struggling emotionally with the situation, especially since he had held out hope for a potential reconciliation with de Armas.

After seeing the first public images of Ana and Tom walking hand-in-hand in Vermont, the news hit Affleck hard. While social media erupted in celebration of the couple’s relationship, Affleck was reportedly overwhelmed with feelings of jealousy and frustration. Friends close to the actor shared that this news affected him far more than anticipated.

Ben Affleck’s Reaction to Ana de Armas’ New Romance

A source close to Affleck revealed to RadarOnline that the actor had believed there might still be a chance for him and Ana to reconnect, especially after they both seemed to distance themselves. However, reality has proven otherwise, as Ana has moved on with Cruise, a man of significant stature in Hollywood. The news of their relationship was particularly jarring for Affleck, who reportedly thought Ana and Tom’s bond was merely a casual friendship. The unexpected depth of their relationship has deeply affected him.

The Complicated Romantic History of Ben Affleck

Affleck and Ana de Armas began their relationship in 2019 while filming Deep Water. The two were seen frequently during the pandemic, showcasing a close and stable relationship. However, by 2021, they announced their separation, leaving fans to question their long-term feelings for one another. Those close to Affleck suggest that he never fully recovered from the breakup. According to various statements, Affleck was facing a difficult period when they started dating, and he has since expressed regret for not being at his best for Ana, which may contribute to the resentment and sadness he feels upon seeing her with someone else.

This isn’t the first time Affleck has been linked to the idea of reigniting past relationships. Recently, he has shown interest in rekindling things with both Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez, indicating a recurring pattern in his romantic life. Now, with Ana de Armas moving forward with Tom Cruise, all eyes are on how Ben will process this new chapter in her life.

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise’s Relationship

Meanwhile, Ana and Tom have been enjoying their relationship out of the public eye, despite their high-profile status. The pair has been spotted sharing moments of affection, such as their walk through Vermont, which officially confirmed their romance. Despite the media frenzy surrounding their relationship, Ana and Tom have kept a relatively low profile about their personal lives.

Ana, who continues to rise in Hollywood with significant roles, is now embarking on a new chapter, both personally and professionally, with Cruise. While neither Ana nor Tom have made any official statements regarding their relationship, the public is already buzzing with anticipation over the news.