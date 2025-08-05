NATIONAL

Youm-e-Istehsal: Armed forces reaffirm unwavering solidarity with resilient, courageous people of Jammu & Kashmir

By Mian Abrar

RAWALPINDI: On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI(M), Chief of Army Staff, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and the Pakistan Armed Forces, reaffirm their unwavering solidarity with the resilient and courageous people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Armed Forces of Pakistan fully support the legitimate and ongoing struggle of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

The continued illegal occupation of IIOJK by Indian security forces—characterized by an unrelenting military siege, systemic human rights violations, and demographic engineering—constitutes a grave breach of international norms and remains a matter of deep concern. India’s repressive actions, coupled with its belligerent posture and incendiary rhetoric, serve only to exacerbate regional instability and perpetuate human suffering.

It is unequivocally evident that durable peace in South Asia remains unattainable without the just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.

The Pakistan Armed Forces pay solemn tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK and reiterate their enduring commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people in their just and rightful struggle for freedom.

Previous article
Pakistan sends 28th aid shipment to Gaza
Next article
Trump warns of higher tariffs if India keeps buying Russian oil
Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Intermediate certificates poised for global recognition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani intermediate certificates are set to gain global recognition for university admissions, thanks to a series of reforms introduced by the Inter Board...

PMD warns of wet, stormy week

K-P denies Imran asked Gandapur to resign

Rs300 lounge at station surprises travellers

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.