Voices of elders

For centuries, family stories have been the living thread that connects past to present, weaving together lessons of resilience, honour and hope. These tales, told with laughter and tears, have nourished souls and built a sense of belonging. Today, in many homes, the glow of the screen has replaced the warmth of a shared story.

Storytelling is more than entertainment; it is an act of love, a means to preserve dignity, identity, and a shared history that defines who we are. Nuclear families need to bring the elders back into the circle by setting aside some part of the weekend to hear their stories and preserve them. A single story shared at the dinner table can bridge generations, planting roots of wisdom and love in young hearts.

Schools and community leaders should also step in to nurture this tradition, turning it into a vibrant, living part of our culture once again. The time to protect our stories is now because without them, we lose ourselves. The fading away of family storytelling is more than silence; it is the gradual loss of our shared wisdom, our cultural roots, and the bonds that hold families and communities together.

LARAIB FATIMA

KARACHI

You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

