Turkiye confers highest military award on Pakistan’s naval chief for maritime cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of Pakistan, was honored with the Legion of Merit of the Turkish Armed Forces, Turkiye’s highest military distinction, for his significant contributions to strengthening defense and maritime cooperation between the two nations.

The prestigious award was presented by Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu, the Commander of the Turkish Navy, during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Turkish Naval Forces.

The Pakistan Navy highlighted Admiral Ashraf’s pivotal role in fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, particularly in the maritime and defense sectors. This collaboration has included joint military exercises, personnel exchanges, and shared efforts to enhance regional security.

During his official visit, Admiral Ashraf met with senior Turkish defense officials, including Defence Minister Yasar Güler, Chief of General Staff Metin Gurak, and Admiral Kadir Yildiz, Commander of the Turkish Navy Fleet. Discussions centered on deepening bilateral defense cooperation, with a focus on enhancing joint training programs, collaborative defense initiatives, and addressing regional maritime security challenges.

Admiral Ashraf also visited the Istanbul Naval Shipyard, where he was briefed on the ongoing Milgem project. Pakistan and Turkiye signed an agreement in 2018 for the construction of four Milgem-class corvettes. Under this agreement, two ships are being built in Turkiye’s Istanbul Naval Shipyard, while the remaining two are being constructed at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works.

Further strengthening defense ties, Admiral Ashraf toured several Turkish naval ships, including TCG Oruçreis, S/M PIRIREIS, and NDU, and observed submarine construction at the Golchuk Naval Base.

In a tribute to Turkiye’s founding leader, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, Admiral Ashraf laid a wreath at his mausoleum, honoring his legacy.

Earlier in July, a high-level delegation from Turkiye, led by Defence Minister Yasar Güler, visited Pakistan. During the visit, both sides agreed to establish joint working groups to expedite cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest, including defense and military technology.