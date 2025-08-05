Spain introduces Digital Nomad Visa for Pakistanis at Rs21,500

ISLAMABAD: Spain has launched a Digital Nomad Visa designed to attract remote workers from around the world, including professionals from Pakistan. The visa, which costs approximately Rs21,500, allows non-European nationals, including Pakistanis, to live and work in Spain for one year, with the possibility of extending it for up to five years.

This initiative, introduced under Spain’s Startup Act, aims to boost the country’s digital economy by welcoming international talent, especially remote workers and freelancers from Pakistan. The visa provides an affordable and easy alternative to traditional work permits and allows applicants to bring eligible family members along, making it an ideal relocation option.

To qualify for the Spain Digital Nomad Visa, applicants must have worked with their employer or clients for at least three months. They must also demonstrate that 80 percent of their income comes from outside Spain, and that their employer or company has been operating for over a year. Additional supporting documents, such as proof of income, remote work agreements, and a clean criminal background, are also required.

The application process can be completed from Pakistan or even while staying in Spain on a tourist visa.

Key requirements for the Spain Digital Nomad Visa:

Valid Passport : Must be valid for at least 12 months.

: Must be valid for at least 12 months. Proof of Remote Work : Must show proof of being a freelancer with foreign clients, owning a startup or business, or being an employee of a company based outside Spain. A minimum of three months in the current role is required.

: Must show proof of being a freelancer with foreign clients, owning a startup or business, or being an employee of a company based outside Spain. A minimum of three months in the current role is required. Income Requirement : Must earn at least €2,762/month (approx. PKR 856,000/month). For couples, €3,797/month (approx. PKR 1,177,000/month) is required, with an additional €346/month (approx. PKR 107,000/month) for each child.

: Must earn at least €2,762/month (approx. PKR 856,000/month). For couples, €3,797/month (approx. PKR 1,177,000/month) is required, with an additional €346/month (approx. PKR 107,000/month) for each child. Education/Experience : Must have a university degree, diploma, or professional certificate, or at least 3 years of work experience in the field.

: Must have a university degree, diploma, or professional certificate, or at least 3 years of work experience in the field. Remote Work History : Must have worked remotely for at least three months.

: Must have worked remotely for at least three months. Company Age : If employed or running a business, the company must be at least 1 year old and based outside of Spain.

: If employed or running a business, the company must be at least 1 year old and based outside of Spain. Clients in Spain: Freelancers can have Spanish clients, but this should not exceed 20 percent of their total income.

Application Process:

Step 1: Gather all necessary documents, including proof of remote work, income, and company registration. Some documents may need to be apostilled (officially certified) and translated into Spanish.

Required Documents:

Copy of valid passport

Two recent passport-sized photos

Proof of remote work (freelance contracts or employment letters)

Proof of business operation for at least one year

Proof of income (payslips, bank statements)

Resume showing education and at least three years of industry experience

Certificate of Social Security coverage (if applicable)

Valid international health insurance

Criminal background check (apostilled by the issuing country)

Proof of relationship with dependents (if applying with family)

Proof of 100 percent ownership of business (for business owners)

Tax returns (for business owners)

This visa provides remote professionals from Pakistan a new, affordable path to live and work in Europe, with an easy process for family relocation.