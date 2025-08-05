Security unraveling fast

The Lakki Marwat district in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is facing a grave security crisis. The unrest stems from a combination of deeply rooted structural issues and the intensifying threat of terrorism, with both feeding each other in a destructive loop.

Since the return of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, Pakistan has witnessed a steep rise in militant violence. Lakki Marwat and neighbouring districts of Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and Bannu have become hotspots of terrorist activities.

In Lakki Marwat, attacks have become an almost a daily occurrence, often targeting government installations and security personnel. The atmosphere is so perilous that even law-enforcement officials avoid returning to their homes for fear of targeted attacks and abductions by the militants.

What is even more concerning is the increasing sophistication in the militants’ operational abilities. In addition to their arsenal of automatic weapons, the militants have reportedly begun deploying quad-copters in certain operations.

Besides, years of administrative neglect and corruption have allowed the region to evolve into a hub for drug trafficking. The profits from narcotics sales are believed to help fund terrorist operations, while smugglers benefit from the protection and operational cover offered by the militants.

Without immediate and coordinated action — both in restoring security and addressing socioeconomic grievances — the situation may spiral further out of control.

ZIAULLAH MARWAT

ISLAMABAD