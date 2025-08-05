Punjab CCD seeks hefty fund of billions for crackdown on dacoit gangs

LAHORE: With law and order rapidly deteriorating in the Kacha region, the Punjab government has tasked the Counter-Criminal Directorate (CCD) with launching a comprehensive operation against dacoit gangs operating in the districts of Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, and Rahim Yar Khan.

In response to the escalating situation, the CCD has requested a substantial Rs2.59 billion in funds to initiate and sustain the operation.

The CCD’s funding proposal includes Rs800 million earmarked for reward money to encourage local cooperation, and Rs750 million for intelligence gathering and secret operations aimed at dismantling the well-organized criminal gangs.

Furthermore, the directorate has asked for Rs800 million to procure scientific investigation tools and technologies to enhance operational efficiency.

A significant portion of the requested funds, Rs7.581 billion, has been sought for operational needs, highlighting the scale and extensive nature of the planned operation. The CCD has also proposed special allowances for its personnel, reflecting the high level of risk involved in confronting armed dacoit groups in the Kacha area.

Despite a previous budget cut of Rs5.33 billion, the CCD has stressed the urgency of this funding, citing the increasing difficulty of countering the growing strength of criminal elements in the region.

The final approval for these funds rests on the provincial government’s decision, with increasing public pressure to restore peace and security in southern Punjab.