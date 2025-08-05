Punjab cabinet green-lights construction of 3,000 flats for laborers, Rs40,000 minimum wage

Chief Minister chairs 28 th cabinet meeting wherein 130-point agenda was approved, including various sectors

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz ordered the immediate construction of 3000 flats for laborers of the industrial areas in the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was chairing the 28th meeting of the provincial cabinet, where a 130-point agenda was approved by the chief minister and her cabinet.

The Punjab cabinet approved the allocation of 1,220 flats for industrial workers in labor complexes located in Sundar, Kasur, and Taxila. The flats will be allotted through a balloting process.

CM Maryam Nawaz rejected the proposal to recover costs from workers for the flats and directed immediate steps to construct an additional 3,000 flats for industrial laborers. The cabinet also approved a minimum salary of Rs40,000 for skilled, semi-skilled, and other workers.

While acknowledging the efforts of Rescue 1122 during recent flood emergencies, the Chief Minister announced a reward of Rs50,000 for each official who performed flood duties. The provincial cabinet has decided that class 5 and 8 examinations will be taken by the government. Now assessment of class 5 students and regular examination of class 8 students will be held by the boards.

The cabinet has approved the provision of lifelong pensions to the widows of employees.

The chief minister also ordered the establishment of industries for prisoners in jails, and prisoners who work as laborers will also get monthly wages. CM Maryam directed the launching of a third-party monitoring system in jails.

In order to prove investment opportunities, the online application has been approved for setting up petrol pumps. Now investors will have to submit only 6 documents instead of 16 and investors will be able to get NOC online by applying online.

The Punjab government has okayed comprehensive rules for the safety of the workers. The government approved the Occupational Safety and Health Rules 2024. The chief minister ordered to ensure the safety of workers working in sewer lines and construction. The Labor Department was directed to form an enforcement force to ensure the safety of workers. CM Maryam also made it clear that making laws was not enough, implementation was necessary at all levels.

The Cabinet approved the draft of the Punjab Restructuring on Employment of Children Rules 2024 to prevent child labor.

A uniform procedure was approved for the appointment of treasurer, registrar, and controller of examinations in government and private universities. The Chief Minister directed necessary steps and monitoring on audit reports across Punjab.

The Cabinet agreed on a proposal to hire competent professors as vice chancellors in various universities and approved 80 percent passing marks for vice chancellors. It was decided that the AI Traffic Management System will be implemented on Punjab roads within 90 days and the Excel Road Management System on roads will be implemented.

The Cabinet also green-lit the establishment of WASAs in 13 more cities across five divisions of Punjab.