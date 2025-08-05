President Xi Jinping charts course for China’s 15th Five-Year Plan

BEIJING: Drafting is underway for China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, the latest in a series of strategic documents that have been guiding the country’s medium- to long-term economic and social development since the 1950s.

In an instruction made public on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of studying the public’s opinions and suggestions in formulating the plan for the 2026-2030 period.

Since the start of this year, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has been providing strategic guidance for the plan’s formulation.

During an inspection tour to east China’s Shanghai in April, Xi presided over a symposium on China’s economic and social development in the 15th Five-Year Plan period and delivered an important speech.

“We must unswervingly manage our own affairs well, and stay committed to expanding high-standard opening up,” Xi told the symposium while stressing the need to adapt to changing global landscape and grasp strategic priorities for China’s development.

“Greater emphasis should be placed on ensuring both development and security, with a comprehensive assessment of domestic and external risks and challenges,” he said.

On July 30, Xi chaired a meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. At the meeting, it was decided that the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee will be held in October to study proposals for the 15th Five-Year Plan, among other key agenda items.

To promote the economic and social development during the 15th Five-Year Plan period, China will fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and accelerate the forging of a new development paradigm, according to the meeting.

The 15th Five-Year Plan is considered a crucial step as China is using a three-plan period that includes the 14th, 15th and 16th Five-Year Plans to “basically realize socialist modernization” by 2035, a goal set by the 20th National Congress of the CPC in 2022.

The development of new quality productive forces, a key driver for high-quality growth, is expected to be a priority during the 15th Five-Year Plan.

At the April symposium, Xi highlighted the strategic importance of developing new quality productive forces tailored to local conditions in 2026-2030, adding that China’s development will be driven by technological innovation, with the real economy being the foundation.

He called for comprehensively advancing the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, actively developing emerging industries, and proactively laying the groundwork for future industries to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system.

Xi also stressed the importance of improving the national innovation system through stimulating the vitality of various innovation entities and zeroing in on global scientific and technological frontiers.

He urged a continuous push to strengthen basic research and boost original innovation as well as making key breakthroughs in core and frontier technologies.

Solid foundational and strategic support for new quality productive forces depends on the coordinated integration of education, technology and talent, noted Xi.

The drafting of the 15th Five-Year Plan follows a long-established CPC tradition: conducting in-depth investigations at the grassroots level to gather first-hand information before any major policy or strategic decisions are made.

An online campaign to seek the public’s opinions on the plan, lasting from May 20 to June 20, gathered more than 3.11 million suggestions.

Public feedback submitted through special columns on China Media Group platforms has been robust, offering a wide range of suggestions covering diverse topics, ranging from social services to infrastructure.

One post, for instance, proposed using AI tools to monitor incapacitated seniors to prevent accidents. Other feedback included calls for building more community facilities like gyms, badminton courts and swimming pools. Another post urged for an increased focus on science popularization education to cultivate more talent for a technologically strong nation.

In his instruction following the campaign, Xi said the public has put forward many valuable opinions and suggestions, and called on relevant departments to thoroughly study and integrate them into the 15th Five-Year Plan.

He called on Party committees and governments at all levels to learn more about people’s lives, hear their views and gather their ideas extensively to meet their aspirations for a better life.