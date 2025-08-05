Pragmatic end to rising death by suicide cases

It is no new that a large number of death cases due to Suicide are reported by prestigious research institutes every year around the global world since some last decades. It goes without saying that healthy life is precious gift of God but its values is not estimated by all and after some fed-up on worldly matters; one ended one’s life by simple act of committing suicide. Actually the suicide is act of ending one’s own life voluntarily and intentionally. Indeed, it is really immoral act but unfortunately it has been considered as safe heaven to solutions of all unbearable and unforgettable ills.

The factors behind such alarming rise of suicides deaths are abundant. It includes high poverty rates, weak law and order, growing unemployment and favoritisms especially in Pakistan. World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 77 per cent of suicides take place in low and middle-income countries globally. It is heart wrenching to apprise that 720 000 people die due to suicide every year.

However, the so called Suicide is a serious and very urgent public health concern in the world today. Different Sociologists opined differently about the suicides. Emile Durkheim, world’s most influential French sociologists, is of the opinion that suicide primarily results from a lack of integration of the individual into society. He stated four different types of suicide; it includes egoistic suicide, altruistic suicide, anomic suicide and fatalistic suicide.

Woefully, the alarming bells around the death by suicides have been ranged in developing states more than the developed ones. It is clear that death by suicide is an awfully complex problem that hurts thousands of people every year across the world. It is third leading cause of death among 15–29-year-olds.

Apropos, the Asia reported 60% of World suicides. Asian states include Bangladesh, India, and China. The global suicide rate is over twice as high among men than women.

Similarly, Developing country like Pakistan is not excluded from the menace of Suicidal death. In Islam, the largest religion in the world, Suicide is considered a cardinal sin. Muslims believe those who have committed suicide to be forbidden from entering Paradise. However, the God declared in Holy Book “And do not kill yourselves,” Regretfully, Suicides deaths reports are floating every day in Pakistani on Social media. WHO also is of view that for every suicide, there are at least 10–20 acts of self-harm in country whereas, unnatural deaths (suicide, homicide and accidents) are ‘medico legal’ cases and are to be investigated by the police.

As of 2025, Pakistan Institute of Living and Learning (PILL) apprised that it fourth leading cause of death among Pakistani youth. The suicide by death is major ramifications of poverty, unemployment, delayed justice and some major failure in life including hindrance to Career growth due to favoritism and nepotism.

It is saddened to learn that Poverty rate in Pakistan stand at 42.4 percent in fiscal year 2025 according to World Bank whereas, the poverty headcount ratio reaching 44.7%. A jump from the previous estimate of 39.8%. It speaks volumes of grievances that 45% of Pakistan’s population lives below the poverty line. Tharparkar, underdeveloped areas of Sindh, always report a high rate of suicidal deaths due to the deplorable financial conditions and extreme unemployment, according to local journalist of affected area that during 2022 to 2024, the 277 of 496 suicide cases reported due to unemployment across different areas of Tharparkar city, Sindh.

According to the survey by reputable organization, people from low and middle income families, hardly earn Rs.500 a day, which is insufficient to make both ends meet in these days of fragile economy and soaring inflation. Another cause of suicide deaths is trend of borrowing money on interest and then being unable to repay it in Pakistani society. Such Deadly disease of borrowing and failure to repaying with interest also hit hard the mental health. The debt leads to suicides deaths in people.

Least but not last, the rising unemployment due to population exploitation has also left no stone unturned in contributing to rising deaths by self-harm. The unemployment rate in Pakistan is forecast to 8.00% in 2025 as reported by Statista, global data and business intelligence platform. However, the youth unemployment rate for 2024 was 9.86%. The figure speaks volume of faulty system.

Unemployment was also a major reason for committing suicide as 102 suicide cases are reported that associated with rising unemployment. It is another looming thread besides economic turmoil and insecurity for struggling county like Pakistan, a poor state of south Asian state despite the attractive geographical location of state.

Even the situation is bleak, every dark cloud has silver inning, and the government has made headways to cope up with the catastrophic issue of suicides rates. The various aid schemes have been started from time to time for the poverty-stricken areas of country. It included free distribution of wheat, provision of cash financial assistance among other initiatives. As per the facts of budget documents of Sindh, the provincial government has distributed at least Rs1 billion as cash financial assistance to low-income minorities every year, In a nutshell, it is need of hour that the incumbent government should work in tandem to conduct a fresh survey to find out the exact number of deserving families so that they can be included in the Benazir Bhutto Income Support Program and provided permanent financial assistance. It is matter of great concern that short term and interest free loans schemes should be designed for diminishing the suicides rates in time lapse. It is high time for government to institute the Digital earning training center for promoting Freelancing and Social monetization of recorded learning programs. The Ngos should rub shoulders to tackle this grave problem of Suicides among depressed young by arranging awareness program.