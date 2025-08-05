Entertainment

Pamela Anderson reveals honest truth about Meghan Markle’s ‘rip off’ cooking show

By Web Desk

Pamela Anderson has broken her silence on claims that Meghan Markle’s new cooking show, With Love, Meghan, is a rip-off of her own program, Pamela’s Cooking with Love. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, Anderson addressed the comparisons head-on when host Andy Cohen asked her how much she thought Markle’s show resembled hers.

Anderson, 58, responded with a lighthearted reply, saying, “One. I didn’t — I didn’t really look, but I mean, I didn’t invent cooking shows.” She added that Markle is “just doing her thing,” downplaying the controversy surrounding the similarities between the two shows.

Before Markle’s show aired on Netflix, fans pointed out several striking similarities between the two programs, particularly their names and the trailers for both. Netizens noted that the trailers shared similar concepts, language, and overall aesthetics. Anderson’s show, Pamela’s Cooking with Love, had its teaser released in October 2024, while Markle’s promotional video followed, featuring a brief appearance by her husband, Prince Harry.

Both trailers featured the stars in rustic kitchens, cooking and picking fresh produce. In the preview for Anderson’s show, she said, “I love to cook. I just have always wanted to take things to another level.” Similarly, Markle shared, “I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” creating further parallels between the two shows.

Following the release of Markle’s teaser, Jesse Fawcett, co-creator of Pamela’s Cooking with Love, made a statement, acknowledging that the show had inspired With Love, Meghan. “We take pride in planting the first seeds — creating original, distinctive programming that audiences love,” Fawcett said. “It’s a compliment to see our work with Ms. Anderson resonate so strongly.”

With Love, Meghan is currently available for streaming on Netflix, while Pamela’s Cooking With Love can be found on Amazon Prime.

