Pakistan wins 4 bronze medals at IOI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s team achieved a historic milestone at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) 2025, securing four bronze medals. The competition, held in Bolivia from July 27 to August 3, saw Pakistan competing against 86 countries. The country ranked 32nd, surpassing several developed nations such as Germany, Austria, and France. This performance marks a notable improvement from last year, when Pakistan ranked 46th and won two bronze medals at the IOI 2024 in Alexandria, Egypt.

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), in collaboration with the Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) and educational boards nationwide, facilitated Pakistan’s participation. The selection process included competitive rounds in cities across Pakistan, such as Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Islamabad, attracting 528 registrations for the Pakistan Olympiad in Informatics (POI). From these, four exceptional young programmers were selected: Muhammad Aneeq, Ghulam Junaid, Muhammad Saram, and Ahmed Imran Malik, all of whom won bronze medals, achieving a 100% medal tally for Pakistan at the event.

FBISE praised the students’ success, highlighting the transparent and merit-based selection process. The board expressed that the achievement reflects the growing talent in computer science and informatics within Pakistan and signals a brighter future in global technology competitions.

