Pakistan pledges unwavering support for Kashmir, vows to expose Indian atrocities: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated on Tuesday that Pakistan would persist in its efforts to advocate for the Kashmiris’ rights, exposing the human rights violations committed by Indian Armed Forces in Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of the Kashmir Youm-e-Istehsal rally, Tarar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the Kashmir cause, emphasizing the country’s moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people until their goal of freedom is achieved.

“The Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle; the state and people of Pakistan stand firmly by their side,” Tarar affirmed.

He highlighted that August 5 marked a dark chapter in history, as India’s actions on this day in 2019, when it revoked Article 370 and 35A, stripped Kashmiris of their fundamental rights, furthering the illegal occupation of the region.

The minister underlined that the bond between Pakistan and Kashmiris is eternal, impervious to any Indian efforts to break it. He pointed out that the bodies of martyred Kashmiris, including youth icon Burhan Wani, were draped in Pakistan’s flag, symbolizing the deep affection and solidarity the Kashmiri people have for Pakistan.

Tarar condemned India’s ongoing atrocities in Kashmir, which have been especially rampant since August 5, 2019. He referred to India’s military aggression and the subsequent response by Pakistan’s armed forces, asserting that when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attempted to assert control over Kashmir, Pakistan’s military delivered a “befitting response.” He added that India was not only defeated militarily but also humiliated diplomatically and in the realm of public opinion.

The minister further expressed that Pakistan’s success in the Ma’arka-e-Haq (Battle for Truth) had bolstered the morale of the Kashmiri masses. He praised Pakistan’s Armed Forces for dismantling India’s military pride, citing the downing of Indian warplanes as a significant victory.

Tarar also commended Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, for his efforts in bringing the Kashmir cause to the international stage. He concluded by reiterating that Kashmir is an integ